Is Quinn Ewers a sophomore? Longhorns QB’s college and NFL draft eligibility explored

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has been one of the top players in college football this season. He was able to remain the starting quarterback for the program after winning the competition against freshman Arch Manning.

Ewers is a redshirt sophomore, which can confuse a lot of people. He redshirted his first year out of high school in 2021 as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes. After redshirting, he transferred to the Texas Longhorns before the 2022 college football season.

As a student at the University of Texas, Quinn Ewers is a junior, but in terms of college football, he is a redshirt sophomore. That distinction means a lot as he will have another two years of eligibility after this season if he so chooses. However, it is likely that he will leave the Texas Longhorns and declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

The rules for declaring for the draft are pretty simple as a player needs to be three years removed from high school, which is what Ewers is. Even with the redshirt sophomore tag, that does not change the fact he will be three years removed from high school and has the ability to declare for the NFL draft.

Where will Quinn Ewers be drafted?

At this point, it is almost a guarantee that Quinn Ewers will forego his final two years of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL draft. He has the size of a typical NFL quarterback as he is listed t 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, but his weight will increase as he gets into the lifting program in the NFL.

This is going to be a major quarterback class as there are many, including Quinn Ewers, that are going to be in the draft class. With players like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and Shedeur Sanders all also eligible, teams are going have their pick at the position early.

Ewers is likely to be a fringe first-round talent, but with the position being a priority he will likely get selected in the first 32 picks nonetheless. He's putting up solid numbers for the third-ranked Texas Longhorns as he is 97 of 147 (66.0%) for 1,358 yards with 10 touchdowns to one interception.

He is in the conversation for the finalists of the Heisman Trophy this season, but if he can continue to win games and get the Longhorns into the College Football Playoff, it will be difficult to see many players get picked ahead of him.