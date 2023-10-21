Is Riley Leonard Playing today against Florida State? Injury update on the Duke QB

Riley Leonard has become a fan-favorite for the Duke Blue Devils over the past few years. The quarterback had a strong start in the 2023 season before suffering an ankle injury against Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

Leonard's recovery has been going well, and fans are now curious whether he will play in Week 8 against the Florida State Seminoles. The highly-anticipated game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Is Riley Leonard playing against Florida State?

As per reports, the Blue Devils will make a game-time decision on whether to start Leonard against Florida State in Week 8. The quarterback should partake in the warm-ups and go through pre-game drills.

However, there are suggestions that Leonard will sit out against the Seminoles this weekend. The Blue Devils reportedly do not want to risk their star quarterback and are willing to give him an extra week as part of his recovery.

If Leonard is unlikely to play against Florida State, Henry Belin IV is expected to start at quarterback for the visitors.

Riley Leonard's injury update

Leonard has been dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered against Notre Dame on Sept. 30. The quarterback was forced to miss the game against NC State due to his injury.

However, reports claimed that Leonard increased his participation in practice this week. The signal-caller is now nearing a return to action, but Duke is not looking to rush him back.

Leonard has completed 79 of his 126 passes for 912 yards and three touchdowns. He has also added 326 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Since Leonard's rushing attributes are crucial to his overall game, the Blue Devils need his ankle to heal completely before getting him back into the thick of things.