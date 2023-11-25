Is Roman Wilson playing today vs Ohio State? Michigan WR's availability explored 

The Michigan Wolverines are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in their rivalry game and fans are curious about Roman Wilson. The wide receiver got hurt during Michigan's last faceoff against Maryland and did not complete the game.

So will Roman Wilson play the regular season ender against the Buckeyes on Saturday? Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore provided an update on the injury on Monday. Here is all we know about Wilson's availability in the crunch game that would decide the fate of Big Ten East.

Is Roman Wilson playing today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Roman Wilson is expected to play today against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Michigan Wolverines acting head coach said on Monday that he expects the star receiver to be ‘good to go’ for the Week 13 rivalry game.

The team’s leading receiver got hurt during a play in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins last week. According to Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft, he had a great week of practice after the head injury.

Expand Tweet

Wilson caught a 23-yard pass from his QB, JJ McCarthy but bore the full brunt of a tackle by the Terrapins DB Dante Trader Jr. The WR went out of the game for some medical attention and did return to the sidelines later in the game, but was ruled not fit to play it.

Who is Roman Wilson’s backup?

If Roman Wilson ends up not playing today due to his head injury, the Wolverines will have the option to play Tyler Morris in that position.

They also have Semaj Morgan and Peyton O'Leary, who can play that position. So Sherrone Moore will not be depleted of options. The acting head coach is filling up himself in place of suspended Jim Harbaugh.

Both teams come into the game with a perfect 11-0 record. The winner of the rivalry game will play Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.