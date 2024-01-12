Is Shedeur Sanders going to the NFL? Exploring rumors around Colorado QB's future in the world of football

Shedeur Sanders was the central piece to the turnaround the Colorado Buffaloes achieved in 2023. While 4-8 might not be considered a successful record by most standards, it has to be at least a sign of improvement for a team that went 1-11 in 2022. Shedeur was such an important piece for the Buffs that he was sacked 52 times during the season. That was by far the most for a quarterback in 2023.

Shedeur is committed to helping his father, Deion Sanders, achieve a complete turnaround with the Buffs in 2023. Any notion to the contrary was dispelled by Coach Prime himself all the way back in November:

"They're going (Shedeur and Shilo Sanders) to come out at the same time... next year," Sanders said on The Dan Patrick Show. "They're not trying to leave Daddy this year, by the way."

Sanders went as far as to tell the Bleacher Report earlier in the season that he didn't see any need for Shedeur to leave even in 2025 if he isn't guaranteed to be a top-five pick. Prime feels like his sons should continue to earn NIL money as long as they can.

Shedeur Sanders stats in 2023

Shedeur Sanders threw for 3230 yards, with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions, for a QBR of 63.1 that ranked him as the 56th quarterback in the nation. He completed 69.3% of his passes for an average of 7.5 yards per pass attempt. By any measure, that's a very successful first outing for a signal-caller who hadn't played FBS football up to this point.

His -77 rushing yards and 52 sacks remain a concern but speak more to the lack of protection he got from the offensive line than anything else. His father has been hard at work during the transfer portal and the recruitment window to fix this issue.