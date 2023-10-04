Is Shilo Sanders playing this week? Latest updates on the Colorado Safety

Shilo Sanders has become one of the most important players in the revitalized Colorado team this season. The safety put out a series of impressive performances in games for the Buffaloes so far this season and has also done well in the leadership of the team's secondary.

However, Colorado was without the Jackson State transfer when they squared up against USC at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday. This comes as a result of the internal injury he sustained during the team’s Week 4 encounter against Oregon at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Let’s take a look at the current status of the Colorado defensive back.

Will Shilo Sanders play against ASU?

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders announced on Tuesday that Shilo has resumed practice after missing the Week 5 game against USC on Saturday. The safety is now in contention for the Week 6 game against Arizona State.

“Shilo’s great and he’s back on the practice field,” Deion Sanders said. “He’s back on getting on my nerves. So he’s picking up where we left off.”

It remains unknown whether Shilo will be given the opportunity to start the Pac-12/ game against the Sun Devils on Saturday. However, he is expected to feature at some point during the game in Tempe, Arizona, as he works his way back to full fitness.

What happened to Shilo Sanders?

Shilo Sanders did not exhibit any sign of injury throughout the blowout loss against Oregon in the Week 4 game in Eugene. However, he had to be taken to the emergency room on returning to Boulder after noticing a scary symptom of an internal injury following the game.

He told Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media that he was urinating blood after the Oregon game. This could have been a result of a hit he sustained during the game, causing an injury to his kidney. This kept the safety out of the Buffaloes’ practice ahead of the game against USC.

When will Shilo Sanders return?

Shilo Sanders' return is getting closer after he resumed practice earlier this week. He is expected to feature against Arizona State on Saturday as Colorado looks to get back to winning ways following two consecutive losses against Oregon and USC.

However, if he doesn't get the chance to play against Arizona State on Saturday for safety reasons. The safety will be fully back to action in Week 7 when Colorado hosts Stanford in Boulder.