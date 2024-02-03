Is Spencer Rattler playing today in the Senior Bowl? South Carolina QB status explored

Former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. The 23-year-old spent his first three seasons of college football with the Oklahoma Sooners, before playing the last two seasons for South Carolina.

Rattler went on to redshirt his first season with Oklahoma. This and the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA to players for the Pandemic shortened season gave Rattler two more years to solidify himself as a college quarterback. As he now prepares for his transition into the NFL, is Rattler also taking part in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Is Spencer Rattler playing today in the Senior Bowl?

Yes, Spencer Rattler will be playing in the Senior Bowl as a part of the American Team with New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the serving head coach. Rattler has been earning high praise from scouts and players alike during the practice sessions of the Senior Bowl.

During the player-of-the-week ceremony on Friday, Spencer Rattler was voted the best quarterback on the American team by his defensive teammates. Receiving praise from top executives and officials is one thing, but receiving the same kind of praise and recognition from players who share the field with you is certainly a different form of honor altogether.

If Rattler can put up an impressive performance today, then there is a chance for his draft stocks to soar up for him to be considered as an early-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Spencer Rattler's draft projection

The former South Carolina quarterback possesses incredible athleticism and versatility. He also boasts a strong arm and has the confidence to attempt difficult passes when needed. However, experts believe that he still needs to work on his decision-making ability and throwing anticipation to utilize his talents to their full extent.

As per NFL Draftbuzz, Rattler is projected to be a second-round or early third-round pick in the draft after top quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and others. But there is a chance for him to be an early draft prospect depending on his performance in the Senior Bowl and upcoming NFL combine.

