Is WVU Bowl eligible? Mountaineers' playoff picture in 2023 explored

The West Virginia Mountaineers had their best finish to a regular season since 2019 under coach Neal Brown.

With a 31-24 win over Baylor in week 13, WVU ended the regular season schedule with an 8-4 overall record (6-3 in the Big 12). They are fourth in the conference, behind Texas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

So, is this performance enough for WVU to qualify to partake in the post-season bowl games? Are the West Virginia Mountaineers making a bowl appearance this year?

Is WVU bowl eligible?

The Mountaineers became bowl-eligible earlier this month when they defeated the BYU Cougars 37-7. According to NCAA rules, a team needs to have at least six wins in order to be eligible for bowl games. Thus the win over the Cougars was West Virginia's sixth win for the season, which made them qualify for the bowl games after the regular season schedule.

During the game against BYU, the Mountaineers were in control right from the start of the first quarter. CJ Donaldson scored two touchdowns for West Virginia as they secured a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Mountaineers offense continued to shine in the second quarter making it difficult for BYU to counter.

Michael Hayes scored two field goals along with a TD pass by WVU quarterback Garrett Greene to further extend the lead 27-0. In the third quarter, Hayes scored another incredible 23-yard field goal after which Greene put the finishing touches with another TD pass to Kole Taylor. The Mountaineers were up 37-0 by the end of the third quarter.

The only time that BYU could put themselves on the scoreboard was in the fourth quarter. BYU running back Aidan Robbins made a 10-yard run for a touchdown which helped the Cougars not succumb to a disappointing whitewash. However, the Cougars could not recuperate and went on a three-game losing streak ending the regular season with a 5-7 overall record. Thus, it brought an end to their hopes of being eligible for bowl games.

WVU defeated Baylor in a nail-biting week 13 clash

The West Virginia Mountaineers ended their regular season on a strong note with a 34-31 win over Baylor in a tough contest. Both these teams were on equal footing right from the start. However, the Bears took a one-point lead in the third quarter thanks to a Dominic Richardson TD run.

In the fourth quarter, Isaiah Hankins extended that lead for Baylor with a 39-yard field goal as the score read 31-27. However, in the dying moments of the game, Garrett Greene came in clutch for WVU making a 29-yard TD pass to Jahiem White and securing the game for the Mountaineers.