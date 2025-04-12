"It's partially true": When Steve Sarkisian authenticated a hilarious Nick Saban's hole-in-one story on the internet

A rumor circulated online in 2023 that Nick Saban got a hole-in-one in golf, but he has decided not to let people know about it. The rumor, which was posted on Reddit, noted that the coach threatened the person around, telling someone else to avoid buying a beer for the entire clubhouse.

Ad

Steve Sarkisian was asked about the veracity of the incident during his appearance on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast in August 2023. While the Texas coach couldn't confirm the incident's authenticity, he explained why the possibility is highly likely.

"I think it's partially true," Sarkisian said. "I can definitely see him not wanting anyone to know he's got a hole-in-one. I don't think it's for going back to the clubhouse. I think it's because, in his mind, he doesn't want people to know he actually has a social life.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[He wants people to think] all he does is football 24/7 when in reality the guy actually has got a great personality, does have a lot of fun, but I would say it's probably a split decision on is it completely true or not." (24:28)

Saban was known for his hyper-intense work ethic throughout his coaching career in college football. He wanted his public appearance to be all about football and his work toward building his teams. Nonetheless, he had a private social life that many had claimed was exciting.

Ad

Ad

Steve Sarkisian explains what it means to work for Nick Saban

In the same episode of the podcast, Steve Sarkisian explained what it feels like to work under Nick Saban. His assistants have often mentioned how he puts them through his work ethic, but Sarkisian believes things are much easier if certain things are assured.

"The biggest thing with Nick, you've got to know what's expected of you, what the standard is," Sarkisian said. "And if you can see around the corners, life's good. He trusts you.

Ad

"He doesn't hire you because it's a place to come and learn. He hires you because you're supposed to be good at what you do. So, if you can see around the corners and expect the expected, you can stay ahead of the game and have a great experience. I loved my time working with him." (23:46)

Sarkisian served as an analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama in the 2016 season. He was subsequently named the interim offensive coordinator for the College Football Playoff after Lane Kiffin left to take the Florida Atlantic job. He returned to the program after a stint in the NFL, serving as offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.