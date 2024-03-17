"It's time for you to step up to the plate": Colorado HC Deion Sanders shares fiery speech for WWE star The Rock's WrestleMania return 

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made a 10-minute appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. He was in New York as part of his national tour to promote his new book, "Elevate and Dominate."

During the show, Sanders engaged with Jimmy Fallon in coaching life-size cut-out photographs of various personalities, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Surprisingly, Sanders passionately urged Johnson to consider running for president. Fallon asked him about Johnson, saying:

“What would you say to our pal Dwayne Johnson to get him fired up?” He asked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Rock, I love you and I appreciate you," Sanders replied. "You're a great actor. You're a great Inspirer. You're great at everything you do. But it's time for you to step up to the plate and take it to the next level. I need you to run for office. To be the President of the United States.”

Sanders talked about Johnson's potential impact and timing as he prepares for his return to WrestleMania next month. Before Sanders urged “The Rock” to run for president, Fallon brought out an image of Caitlin Clark for Sanders to coach.

"Caitlin, baby girl, let me tell you something," Sanders said. "We coming down the homestretch. This is gonna be your last dance. And guess what? I don’t care what they say about the WNBA, but I know what you're capable of.”

“I need you to go out there and lead like you’ve never led before. I need you to dominate like you’ve never dominated before," he added. "And unapologetically, girl, I need you to be you!"

Deion Sanders also talked about his son on the show

Sanders opened up about coaching his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, who play quarterback and safety for the team, respectively. When asked about Shedeur's potential as the first draft pick, Sanders confidently affirmed:

"He should. Why would they be rumors? He should."

Coach Prime also reflected on the emotional aspect of coaching his kids for the last time. Colorado's Sanders expressed both anticipation and sadness.

"I’ve coached them ever since they’ve been babies. So it’s going to be a great year. But it’s going to be a tough year emotionally because, you know, this is it," Sanders said.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know below.

Also Read: WATCH: $45M worth Deion Sanders gets adorable gifts from Today show crew as Coach Prime prepares to welcome grandchild at 56