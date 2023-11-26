J.J. McCarthy to New England Patriots? NFL team reportedly sends scout for 6 top prospects

J.J. McCarthy is in the middle of a stellar 2023 season with the Michigan Wolverines. The quarterback's impressive campaign has also reportedly garnered interest from the NFL.

On Saturday, WEII's Mike Kadlick reported that the New England Patriots sent their scouts to watch the Week 13 game between No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) in Ann Arbor. He also reported that the scouts monitored six prospects: Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, JJ McCarthy, Zac Zinter, Mike Sainristil and Blake Corum.

Fans quickly pointed out that McCarthy might be an ideal target for New England.

The Patriots have failed to replace the legendary Tom Brady since he left the franchise in 2020. There is still a massive void in the team.

The Patriots put their faith in Mac Jones since Brady's departure. However, the signal-caller has struggled to lead New England's offense.

Jones has posted a rather underwhelming 2,031 yards and 10 touchdowns across 10 games this season. He has also thrown 10 interceptions and failed to score any rushing touchdowns.

Bill Belichick's Patriots are fourth in the AFC East with a 2-8 record. With the frustrations growing around New England's offense, the team might be looking to make a move for McCarthy in the 2024 NFL draft.

Before entering the Week 13 game against Ohio State, McCarthy had thrown for 2,335 yards and 18 touchdowns on 175 passes. He has also added 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

McCarthy has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season. Hence, it's no surprise that some top teams in the NFL are monitoring him closely.

Is J.J. McCarthy eligible for the 2024 NFL draft?

Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy committed to Michigan in 2021. He will complete three years with the team at the end of the 2023 season.

Hence, McCarthy will be eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback is projected to get picked early in the first round.

However, McCarthy has not decided on declaring for the NFL draft next year.