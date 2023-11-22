James Madison's bowl eligibility: University gives update on legal action against NCAA

James Madison's bowl eligibility has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The Dukes have established themselves as a football powerhouse this season with a 10-1 overall record, but were denied bowl eligibility for this season by the NCAA last week.

Following the news, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares threatened legal action against the NCAA and said:

"This injustice transcends athletic and should not be allowed to stand."

However, JMU announced in a statement on Tuesday night that it would no longer pursue legal action against the NCAA despite its stance on the Dukes' bowl eligibility.

"On Saturday evening, following the game, we consulted with Attorney General Miyares and his staff, as well as with our outside counsel, and the consensus was that filing emergency legal action against the NCAA was not a viable course of action at this point in time.

"The University's focus now is on getting the football team into a bowl game, and it appears that such a result is still a strong possibility. We could still file an action against the NCAA later if needed to receive a bowl invitation, but for the time being, there was a strong consensus that proceeding with legal action did not make sense."

As per NCAA rules, programs transitioning from the FCS to FBS are not eligible for postseason games during the first two years of transition.

However, reports suggest that Dukes still have a chance to play in a bowl game if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams to fill the 82 available spots. Some teams are yet to post at least six wins for the season to be eligible for a bowl game.

As we head into the final week of the 2023 college football regular season, a total of 70 teams have at least six wins. There are 24 other teams that have five wins, which gives JMU an opportunity to potentially play a bowl game.

Curt Cignetti's James Madison will look to end their 2023 College Football season on a positive note

The No. 24 James Madison will be eager to end its 2023 season with a flourish. Curt Cignetti's team will play in the SBC East title game against the Coaster Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

The Dukes had a perfect 10-0 overall record before losing to the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Week 12. They finished their regular season with a 10-1 record and went 6-1 in the conference.

Nonetheless, all eyes will be on James Madison and the Carolina Chanticleers as they face off for the conference title this weekend.