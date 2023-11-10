Jason Whitlock has a hot take on Deion Sanders encouraging practice game fights, claims Coach Prime "will cost CU a lot of money"

Jason Whitlock has reacted to the recent comment made by Deion Sanders on fights that occur during Colorado practice sessions. Coach Prime made it known during his appearance on "The Colorado Football Coaches Show" that he considers fights during practice to be a good sign of the team's health.

This further augments Deion Sanders' unconventional way of coaching, which has not gone down well with Jason Whitlock. Replying to a tweet that cited the possibility of future legal battles between student-athletes and the university, Whitlock believes Sanders' comment could cost Colorado a lot of money:

“Didn't think about this aspect in modern society. Someone gets seriously hurt in a practice fight. These comments by Deion will cost CU a lot of money. Interesting.”

Deion Sanders’ comment on fighting in practice

While giving an update on the team’s preparation for the Week 11 game against Arizona, Deion Sanders noted there were some bust-ups in training during the week. It was surprising to many that Coach Prime welcomed such an idea in this day and age.

“We’ve had a great week of practice. We had a couple of fights, which I like,” Sanders said. “It’s a great thing. I always want to know who won because I keep records. I don’t break them up. Some coaches break them up. I don’t.”

“Some guys fight hoping for the break up. No, we’re going to let you go,” Sanders said. “I love it. They’ve been getting after it. It’s almost like a rededication. It’s almost like a refocus. I love where we are. We’ve had great practices this week, offense, defense, as well as special teams.”

Jason Whitlock believes it’s a slippery slope

While Jason Whitlock acknowledged the intent in Deion Sanders’ words, the Fox Sports Radio analyst believes it’s a path that demands caution considering the consequences.

“I get the intent of what he's saying and why he's saying it. But prolonged on-field fights can lead to after-practice fights. It's a slippery slope,” Jason Whitlock said.

"Someone gets in a good lick and the other guy restarts the altercation after practice. Slippery, slippery slope. Deion sounds desperate for any sign of competitive fire. Saturday will be interesting.”

Colorado aim to get their season right back on track this weekend when they host No. 23 Arizona in Boulder. The Buffaloes have lost five of their last six games and have only one win in conference play so far this season.