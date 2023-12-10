Jayden Daniels draft stock: How high could the LSU QB go in 2024?

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has never been as on fire as he has been lately, winning the AP College Football Player of the Year and emerging as the betting favorite to take home tonight's Heisman Trophy. After an incredible season, he is ready to make the jump into the 2024 NFL draft pool and begin his professional career.

He had one of the best seasons in recent memory for the LSU Tigers this season leading all of college football with a 95.7 QBR. Additionally, he went 236-of-327 (72.2 completion percentage) for 3,812 yards with 40 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions. Daniels also kept the defense on their toes as an outstanding dual-threat quarterback, with 135 rushing attempts for 1,134 yards (8.4 yards per carry) and an additional 10 rushing touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels is going to make one NFL franchise extremely excited as he has not garnered the attention that other quarterbacks such as USC Trojan Caleb Williams or North Carolina Tar Heel Drake Maye. So what will Jayden Daniels' draft stock look like?

How high will Jayden Daniels get drafted?

If Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy, he will likely become the first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback since Lamar Jackson in 2016 to not be the first overall pick. The other quarterbacks who achieved this distinction include Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams (the presumptive first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft).

However, with his abilities on full display this season for the LSU Tigers, do not be surprised to see him now jump into the top-five picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Several teams, such as the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and New York Giants, are in contention for a top-five pick and could select Jayden Daniels.

For some teams, it could be to develop under their current starters, like the Jets or Giants but for others, he would immediately jump into the action. He has shown the ability to play extremely well in a tough SEC but with only one year of brilliance at this level, he could slip a bit in the draft order. It will be interesting to see where teams view him in terms of an NFL-ready prospect and with a bevy of talented quarterbacks, this will be an interesting class.

Don't expect Daniels to be on the board too long on Draft Day.