Jaylen Lewis transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Arkansas DB feat. Ohio State, Vanderbilt and more

Arkansas defensive back freshman Jaylen Lewis announced that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He is the first player to make this decision on the Razorbacks. But with at least two more seasons of college football left, he is going to be a valuable asset to whichever team gets him.

He made the decision after only appearing in one game this season. Let's take a look at five programs that are most sensible for him to join.

#1 Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers would be a great landing spot for Lewis. Coach Josh Heupel has shown to be a good defensive coach as the team has allowed 21.8 points per game as of this writing. This gives Lewis a chance to stay in the SEC, continue growing as a player and make a name for himself.

#2 Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels are another team that is on the verge of being a playoff contender and has to improve on the defensive side if they want to compete with the Alabamas and Georgias of the sport. If they can land a talented player like Lewis, they will be in a great position going forward.

#3 Auburn Tigers

Auburn is something of a rebuilding program, but they are doing better than what the Arkansas Razorbacks have been able to do. This defense skews a bit older, so Lewis would likely find himself on the field a lot more next season, and the defense can continue to improve with his presence.

#4 Ohio State Buckeyes

The only non-SEC team on this list is the Ohio State Buckeyes. This team is going to be in the Lewis sweepstakes, as he is a talented secondary member who can help the program next season and beyond. Lewis would be on a team competing for the national championship game, and that would get more eyes on him as a player.

#5 Vanderbilt Commodores

The Commodores are least likely because they are in a very similar situation as the Arkansas Razorbacks. However, their defense is atrocious, and it is almost certain that Lewis will instantly become the best defender on the team. That playing time might be what he values over competing for a championship and Vandy gives him that opportunity.