Jim Harbaugh suspension rumors: Michigan HC under Big Ten radar as indefinite suspension underway for violation of conference rules

Jim Harbaugh could be suspended on Monday by the Big Ten as the sign-stealing allegation involving Michigan takes a new turn. According to a post shared by college football analyst Jim Weber on X, the conference will take impactful disciplinary actions.

This came after the conference coaches showed concern about Michigan's alleged sign-stealing operation in a conference call with the league commissioner Tony Pettiti on Wednesday. The athletic director also shared the same sentiment the following day.

The unknown source in Weber's post noted that Michigan is preparing a lawsuit against the Big Ten, asking for an immediate stay on the suspension. This will be on the grounds of violating the conference rules on investigations and the irreparable harm the timing of the alleged suspension could cause.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Jim Harbaugh denies knowing the sign-stealing operation

Harbaugh has vehemently denied having any awareness of an ongoing sign-stealing operation within the program, which the Wolverines are currently being investigated on. He further stressed that he never directed anyone to partake in such practices.

In a statement released following the announcement of the NCAA investigation, the Wolverines' coach explicitly stated that he does not support or approve of actions that breach the rules and regulations.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” said Harbaugh.

“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done or directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules,” Harbaugh added.

Expand Tweet

Michigan appears ready to back Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan football program might stand by Harbaugh amid the sign-stealing allegation. The Wolverines haven't shown any sign of ending their association with him and haven't rescinded his new contract offer despite the earlier reports.

According to Chris Balas, an extension of Harbaugh's contract at Michigan is imminent and could be finalized shortly. This new contract is anticipated to position him among the highest-paid coaches in college football and make him the top-earning coach in the Big Ten.

The plan to challenge any disciplinary actions of the Big Ten further reinstates the program's commitment to protecting him. Harbaugh has recorded significant success with the Wolverines in the last few years, and the program has no wish to lose him.