Jimbo Fisher to Michigan State? 3 destinations for fired Texas A&M Coach amid MSU coaching search

The Texas A&M Aggies fired head coach Jimbo Fisher earlier this month amid a relatively poor 2023 campaign. Fisher's buyout will reportedly cost the Aggies around $75 million and it set a record for the largest buyout in college football history.

While Fisher could retire happily with his buyout, reports suggest that he plans on making a return to coaching in 2024. The four-time ACC champion is expected to have some options available, given his impressive resume.

Here, we take a look at some of the potential landing spots for Fisher in 2024.

3 destinations for Jimbo Fisher after HC gets fired by Texas A&M

#1 Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State fired head coach Mel Tucker after Week 3 of the 2023 CFB season. Since then, Harlon Barnett has been serving as the interim coach.

Amid the ongoing chaos at Michigan State, Jimbo Fisher could be the ideal coach to lead them in 2024. The 58-year-old can add some stability to the program that has struggled in the past two seasons.

#2 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State fired head coach Zach Arnett last week. The Bulldogs will be led by interim coach Greg Knox for the rest of the season.

Fisher is a probable candidate for the head coaching job at Mississippi State in 2024. He has also coached in the SEC and will be familiar with his competition.

#3 UCLA Bruins

In recent weeks, there have been several reports suggesting that UCLA might part ways with head coach Chip Kelly at the end of the season. The Bruins will leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024.

UCLA could be eyeing a new head coach as it enters a new era next year and Fisher is reportedly on its list. Fisher has the experience of coaching in the most competitive college football divisions and should be able to help the team in its transition.