“Just waiting for Bama to beat these cheaters” - Alabama fans react to Jim Harbaugh’s contract extension rumors ahead of CFP

Michigan Wolverines are currently negotiating a contract extension with Jim Harbaugh, according to reports. Under this proposed agreement, Harbaugh’s annual salary would be $11 million, placing him among the top earners in college football.

It is reported that the new contract extension, valued at $55 million over five years, ranks as the second most lucrative coaching contract in college football.

“Michigan is working on a contract extension for Jim Harbaugh worth $11M per year for 5 years,” per Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson.

“The last hurdle is a written commitment from Harbaugh that he will not pursue the NFL after this season,” – On3 wrote via X.

Harbaugh has an impressive record of 87-25 at Michigan. In his ninth season at his alma mater, he guided the Wolverines to their third straight Big Ten championship and appearances in the College Football Playoff (CFP).

However, the deal has not yet been finalized, as sources have indicated that a written commitment from Harbaugh is required, stating that he will not pursue NFL opportunities after the current season.

As news of the potential contract extension spread, Alabama fans have expressed mixed reactions.

Alabama fans on the edge as Jim Harbaugh’s contract talks swirl

Some speculate that NCAA sanctions may ultimately impact Harbaugh’s future career paths.

A fan commented:

“This is going to age horribly. The NCAA is just waiting for Bama to beat these cheaters down until the sanctions begin.”

“Waiting for Bama to beat these cheaters down,” another fan reacted.

“So the NCAA won’t impose sanctions? Damn, Reggie really needs his heisman back now,” via X, a user wrote.

“Man went from fraud can’t win vs OSU to highest paid coach in football in 2yrs,” one fan commented.

“Won’t matter because the NCAA is coming with the hammer soon,” a fan wrote.

“A contract extension and still can't win a CFP game? Overrated cheater,” another fan reacted.

“Imagine having to add in your contract “you will not pursue the NFL after every season," none fan wrote.

“11 mil for cheating… yeah, college football as a sport is cooked,” another X user wrote.

“The termination & buy out language better be rock solid when the NCAA drops the hammer and this circus ends badly for TCUN,” another user wrote.

“Considering he only coached 50% of the season against their weakest opponents that’s a win for him,” a fan commented.

If Jim Harbaugh agrees to the terms of the new contract but, for some reason, decides not to sign the actual paperwork, it’s unclear what would happen. Michigan has not made any statements regarding its approach in such a situation.