Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies are flying high with their undefeated record intact after Week 7. Washington's recent 36-33 victory over Oregon has positioned the school as the current favorite to make it to the College Football Playoffs from the Pac-12.

ESPN's college football analysts shared insights about the team, its players and their Pac-12 prospects. Former CFB player and "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit was notably impressed by the Huskies quarterback.

Herbstreit praised Penix's precision but thinks Washington will face challenges and stiff competition in the conference.

"Michael Penix is a treat to watch and they can run the football better than you realize. But I think they still have a long way to go. The beauty of the Pac-12 is the gauntlet," Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit believes in the depth of the conference and anticipates that the winner of the Pac-12 Championship will emerge as a strong contender for the playoff spot.

“I think the Pac-12 Championship, the winner of that game will eventually emerge and get into the playoff. But the depth of the conference is fun, and even Oregon, I know they lost, but they can’t be out of this thing yet, either. They looked good the other day,” Herbstreit said.

The college football season is moving into Week 8, and the Pac-12 remains a captivating landscape.

Michael Penix Jr. vs Oregon Ducks

In a thrilling matchup against the No. 9-ranked Oregon Duck, Michael Penix showed everyone why he’s worth the Heisman Trophy hype. He led the No. 7-ranked Washington Huskies to a nail-biting 36-33 victory. The game reached its climax when Penix threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rome Odunze with just 1:38 remaining.

In a display of precision that Herbstreit was talking about, Michael Penix executed a 35-yard pass to WR Ja’Lynn Polk. He followed it with the decisive throw to Odunze, which finally secured the lead for Washington.

The quarterback's performance included four touchdown passes. Odunze was on speed dial for the Heisman favorite, recording eight catches for 128 yards. Overall stats for Michael Penix stood at 22 completions on 37 attempts, totaling 302 yards. The game featured an intense first half, witnessing five consecutive touchdown drives between the two teams.

However, it was not all sunshine for Washington. The Huskies faced scrutiny for offensive decisions in the third quarter, where consecutive three-and-outs raised genuine questions about play choices. The team ran six plays, all passes, with Penix completing only two of six attempts. These stops provided the Oregon Ducks with opportunities to regain momentum.

The Washington Huskies will go up against the Arizona State Sun Devils in their next game. Kalen DeBoer will be looking to maintain the undefeated momentum of his team, with Michael Penix steering the ship.