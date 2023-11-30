KJ Jefferson transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Arkansas QB ft. Auburn, South Carolina, and more

KJ Jefferson is bogging out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, as the future of the Razorbacks football program looks bleak.

It was supposed to be a breakthrough year for the Hogs, with Jefferson in his junior year and coming off two winning bowl seasons. What came, though, was a disappointing 4-8 season where Arkansas ended bottom of the SEC West with a 1-7 conference record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Nonetheless, the Razorbacks have decided to stick with coach Sam Pittman. To revitalize a stale offense, the school has brought Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator for the 2024 season. Petrino was the head coach of the Hogs between 2008 and 2011.

That, though, doesn't seem to be enough to keep the faith of KJ Jefferson, who's set to leave the school, according to 247Sports. Jefferson is a veteran who threw for 2107 yards, with 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 2023.

He had a disappointing QBR of 51.7 and can be forgiven given the terrible protection that he was afforded by his O-line. He was sacked 42 times this season.

Where could KJ Jefferson end up in 2024?

#1 South Carolina Gamecocks - SEC

A possible destination for Jefferson is the fellow SEC school of South Carolina. The Gamecocks had a 5-7 record while being led by transfer QB Spencer Rattler.

Rattler could play for another year, but South Carolina might decide to go in a new direction given their disappointing season. That's where Jefferson comes in. However, Rattler got better numbers than Jefferson this season.

#2 Auburn Tigers - SEC

Another SEC school. Hugh Freeze's Tigers were really good at times this season, with an overall record of 6-6.

The glaring weakness on their roster was the QB position. They brought in Payton Thorne from Michigan State, but he only threw 1671 yards. Jefferson could the the slight bump they need for a winning season.

#3 Mississippi State - SEC

Jeff Lebby might want to clean house as the new Bulldogs coach. He could help Jefferson improve his game, having so much background in offensive matters.

As Oklahoma's OC this year, he led one of the best offenses in the nation. Moreover, Jefferson is a Mississippi native, so this might appeal to him on a personal level.

#4 TCU - Big 12

Jefferson has a solid personal relationship with Horden Frogs OC Kendal Briles. KJ Jefferson's best times at Arkansas came while Briles was the OC.

Paired with the fact that TCU had a wobbly 5-7 record this year, they might choose to go in a new direction.

#5 Arkansas - SEC

Yeah, that's right, there's a chance that Jefferson stays in Fayetteville. If he can be convinced that Bobby Petrino can bring significant changes to the Hogs offense, they could convince him to stay.

There's the possibility that this season was a fluke for Pittman, considering that he had back-to-back solid seasons in 2021 and 2022. Experts like Josh Pate have expressed their belief that Pittman could succeed at Arkansas, and why not with KJ Jefferson in the center of the huddle?