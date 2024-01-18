Landen Hatchett transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Washington OL ft. Michigan

Washington Huskies offensive lineman Landen Hatchett announced that he's entering the transfer portal on Thursday morning.

Hatchett was a freshman offensive lineman and was expected to compete for a starting job in 2024. However, after head coach Kalen DeBoer left the program for Alabama, he decided to enter the transfer portal.

With Hatchett having the ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line, but primarily center, he will have plenty of options.

5 landing spots for Landen Hatchett

#1 Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are the reigning national champions and had arguably the best offensive line unit in college football last season.

However, Michigan will lose Zak Zinter, Drake Nugent, Trente Jones, LaDarius Henderson, Karsen Barnhart and Trevor Keegan. They are all going into the NFL Draft so they won't be back as Wolverines. Therefore, adding an offensive lineman will be crucial.

Hatchett can come in and compete for a starting job, but even if he doesn't win, he could be a full-time starter in 2025.

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Landen Hatchett following his coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama does make sense.

Hatchett was considered a future starter for Washington and someone the program could develop to be an anchor on the line for years to come.

Since DeBoer took over in Alabama, several players have hit the portal. Before Nick Saban retired, starting center Seth McLaughlin entered the portal.

Hatchett can come in and try to compete for the starting job, but also be a reserve offensive lineman in 2024 and a starter in 2025.

#3 Washington State

Landen Hatchett is from the state of Washington so if he wants to remain at home, transferring to the Washington State Cougars makes sense.

Hatchett could come in and likely be an immediate starter for the Cougars.

Last season, Washington State allowed 38 sacks. It was 111th in the country, so addressing their offensive line is key.

#4 Auburn

The Auburn Tigers had a tough time protecting the quarterback last season and Hugh Freeze needs to address the offensive line.

Last season, the Tigers allowed 34 sacks. It was 101st in the country. Hatchett can come in and compete for a starting job and shore up the offensive line.

#5 Colorado

Deion Sanders made it clear that his focus was fixing the trenches as both the offensive and defensive lines struggled last season for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado allowed 56 sacks last season, which ranks 129th in college football, and could have been more had Shedeur Sanders not been able to scramble away. Sanders has landed some offensive linemen through high school and the transfer portal, but adding Hatchett does make sense.

Hatchett is a developmental offensive lineman who can be a multi-year starter, or be a backup in 2024 and learn the system to become a starter in 2025.