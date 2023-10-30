Lathan Ransom injury update: Latest on Ohio State Safety ahead of Week 10 clash against Rutgers

Ohio State’s safety, Lathan Ransom, left the game with an injury against Wisconsin on Saturday night. The standout safety Lathan Ransom was forced out of the Big Ten matchup in Madison due to what seemed to be a lower-body injury in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

Ransom promptly made his way to the injury tent for a more comprehensive evaluation. Subsequently, he was transported to the locker room via a cart, accompanied by the Ohio State medical staff, and was unable to return to the game.

Lathan Ransom's injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While he was on the sideline following the injury on Saturday, Ransom was seen running, likely in an effort to assess the condition of his lower leg for a potential return.

However, it appeared the condition was not good enough to bring him back to the field. Nonetheless, there's a belief he didn't return as the game was well in hand for the Buckeyes.

Following the game, which ended 24-10 in favor of the Buckeyes, Coach Ryan Day indicated that he didn't have any updates regarding Ransom's status after moving to the locker room.

“Not even sure exactly how it all shook out there,” Day said. “It was kind of chaotic.”

It remains to be seen if his condition improves and if he will be available for the game against Rutgers.

What happened to Lathan Ransom?

It is still unclear what caused Ransom's injury during Saturday's game. However, it appears to have happened on a non-contact play. There was no evident collision or physical contact with another player before he was observed limping and moving toward the injury tent.

Before he departed from the Wisconsin game on Saturday, Ransom had contributed three tackles and one tackle for loss. Notably, Ransom has faced a significant injury in the past, as he was carted off the field during the game against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl after suffering a broken leg.

When will Lathan Ransom return?

The seriousness of Ransom's injury has not been revealed and it is not known yet how long he will be out of action if at all. However, he is currently a doubt for Ohio State's Week 10 game against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Should he be sidelined for the next game, Ohio State will rely on players like Sonny Styles, Josh Proctor and Jordan Hancock to fill the void at the safety position. They also have the option to utilize Cameron Martinez, Malik Hartford, and Kye Stokes as potential depth choices.