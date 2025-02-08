“Love you beyond life”: Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders drops heartwarming message for Shedeur on his special day

Shedeur Sanders turned 23 on Friday. The Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback received a special message from his mother, Pilar Sanders, on his big day. Pilar posted a video on her Instagram account showcasing the bond shared with her NFL-bound son. She completed the post with the caption:

"23 years ago Today, I brought a Legendary Soul into this earthly realm! @shedeursanders Happy Birthday, Born Day, Solar Return Son! I love you beyond life and will always choose you and our pack across time, dimensions and space! Keep living BIGG! Continue being who you are ….. Legendary… #proudmom #happybirthday #happybornday #happysolarreturn #shedeursanders #2 #23 #happylife #legendary #iloveyou #♥"

Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders share three children together

Shedeur Sanders is the second son of Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders' marriage. The couple were married from 1999 to 2015. It was Coach Prime's second marriage after his initial union with Carolyn Chambers (1989 - 1998).

The former couple shares three children: Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, Shedeur and basketball player Shelomi Sanders. The three children maintain a close familial bond and can be seen supporting each other during football and basketball games.

How old will Shedeur Sanders be during his NFL debut?

Shedeur Sanders will likely be 23 years old when he makes his debut in the NFL. Sanders is considered a potential top-three pick in this year's draft, and he could be a day-one starter on his next team.

The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the 2025 draft, and they'll likely select a quarterback to replace Will Levis as the team's quarterback. Sanders' biggest competition for the first overall pick in the draft is Miami Hurricanes sensation Cam Ward, who is widely considered to be the consensus quarterback of the draft pending Pro Days and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Another quarterback-needy team is the New York Giants, and they possess the third overall pick of the draft. The Giants are looking for a long-term solution at quarterback after ending the Daniel Jones experiment midway through the 2024-25 regular season. Furthermore, Sanders has a great relationship with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Other teams in the top ten that will be looking for a quarterback are the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets (especially if Aaron Rodgers calls it a career). Sanders is arguably the most pro-ready quarterback in his draft class. He should be a Day 1 starter, or at worst, a starter before the end of his rookie season.

