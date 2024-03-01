LSU QB Jayden Daniels finally reveals why he didn't test at the 2024 NFL scouting combine

LSU superstar Jayden Daniels will be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft. The signal-caller is coming off a superb season, where he won the coveted Heisman Trophy.

However, Daniels did not test at the NFL scouting combine, despite many analysts suggesting that he might be the first overall pick in the draft.

As per reports, Daniels has chosen to throw at LSU's pro day, which is set to take place on March 27. The event will give the quarterback a more familiar environment in which he can flaunt his abilities before the scouts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Daniels is keen to perform with his LSU teammates as more teams will attend the pro day in Baton Rouge. This will further increase exposure for his Tigers teammates, giving them a chance to boost their draft stocks.

How did Jayden Daniels fare in the 2023 college football season?

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels had a stunning 2023 season with the LSU Tigers. He led the team to a 10-3 record (6-2 in Southeastern Conference) and won the prestigious Heisman Trophy, before opting not to play in the bowl game.

Daniels threw for a mammoth 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns on 236 passes in the regular season. He also added 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries across 12 games.

Before joining LSU in 2022, Daniels spent three seasons with Arizona State. He had made quite a name for himself, winning the Sun Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl with the Sun Devils.

Daniels will enter the 2024 NFL draft after five years of college football. He is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in this year's pool and is a potential No. 1 pick.

However, some analysts still believe that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams might go as the first pick, ahead of Daniels.