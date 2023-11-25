LSU Tigers Injury Report: Latest on Logan Diggs, Andre Sam and more

The LSU Tigers will host the Texas A&M Aggies in their final regular season matchup of 2023. The game will commence at noon (12:00 p.m. ET) on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

No. 14 LSU (8-3, 5-2) is third in the SEC West and has won two games on the trot. The Tigers will want to finish their season with a win but have a few injury concerns heading into their clash against the Aggies.

LSU Tigers Week 13 injury report

LSU Tigers safety Andre Sam

Logan Diggs

Diggs has been dealing with an upper-body injury and has missed the last two games for the Tigers. However, the running back has been recovering well and is in line to play against Texas A&M this weekend.

The Tigers have listed Diggs as probable on their injury report, but he should be available for the regular season finale.

Andre Sam

Sam exited the game against Georgia State last weekend. The safety picked up a knock in the Tigers' last game but has reportedly recovered in time to face Texas A&M in Week 13.

As of Saturday, Sam is not in the LSU injury report and should feature against the Aggies.

Zy Alexander

Alexander picked up a left leg injury against the Army Black Knights last month. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will not feature against the Aggies this weekend.

Prior to his injury, Alexander posted 44 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups during the 2023 season.

Armoni Goodwin

Goodwin hasn't made a single appearance for the Tigers this season. The running back has been dealing with an unspecified injury.

As things stand, Goodwin is ruled out for the game against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Duce Chestnut

Chestnut has featured in just two games for the LSU Tigers this season. The cornerback has been away from the team since the start of October due to personal reasons.

At the time of writing, Chestnut is listed as out on the Tigers' injury report card and will not play against the Aggies.