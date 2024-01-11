Maason Smith NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the LSU DL ft. Buffalo Bills

Maason Smith has declared for the 2024 NFL draft after being a two-year starter in 2021 and 2023 for the LSU Tigers.

The defensive tackle missed all of 2022 due to a torn ACL but did bounce back this season. In two years with the Tigers, he recorded 6.5 sacks, 35 quarterback pressures and 46 tackles.

Smith is currently projected to be a third-round pick, so he will likely hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft.

5 landing spots for Maason Smith

#1 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to add multiple players to their defensive line in the offseason, and Maason Smith could be a good fit in the draft.

The Bills are set to have defensive tackles DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Linval Joseph as pending free agents, so the team will need to replace them. On paper, Jones is the only one Buffalo would focus on bringing back, but Smith can come in and help replace Settle and Joseph if the two leave in free agency.

Smith is a great run defender, which Joseph and Settle's jobs are for the Bills. It would be a younger and cheaper option for Buffalo to replace them, and with the Bills against the cap, saving money at certain positions will be key.

#2 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will look to address their defensive line in the draft.

The Cardinals recorded just 33 sacks this season, but they gave up 143.17 rushing yards per game, which was the most in the NFL this season.

If Arizona is going to start to turn a corner on its rebuild, getting better in the trenches will be key for the Cardinals, which is where Maason Smith fits in.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound DL can come in and be a part of the team's rotation on the defensive line to help shore up its run defense and even get after the quarterback.

#3 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns can revamp their defensive tackle unit in the offseason, as Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst and Jordan Elliott are all pending free agents.

With three defensive tackles set to hit the open market, Cleveland should use a Day 2 pick on Maason Smith to compete for a starting job or be a rotational player.

The Browns ranked 11th in run defense this season, but with some key players hitting the open market, Smith is a logical replacement.

#4 New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints missed out on the playoffs this season and, in the offseason, should look to revamp their defensive line and draft LSU's Maason Smith.

The Saints ranked 22nd in run defense this past season. New Orleans' starting defensive tackles are Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders, but neither lived up to the expectations in their first season with the Saints.

New Orleans could move on from them or bring in Smith to add competition.

#5 New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have struggled the last couple of seasons, and getting better in the trenches is vital.

The Patriots were solid against the run this season, but they recorded just 36 sacks, so getting a defensive tackle after a quarterback is key. Maason Smith can not only allow New England to remain solid in the run but also get after the QB.