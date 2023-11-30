Max Johnson NFL Draft: When is the Texas A&M transfer QB draft eligible 

Max Johnson has had a journeyman career in the world of college football. The Athens, Georgia-born quarterback started out in the landscape with LSU in 2020 under Ed Orgeron,but subsequently made a move to Texas A&M after two seasons with the Tigers.

He recently announced his transfer to North Carolina on Wednesday as a graduate transfer where he will play his fifth season in college football in 2024. The Tar Heels are a much different environment for Johnson within the realm after he's played his entire college career in the Southeastern Conference.

Let's examine the quarterback draft eligibility.

When is Max Johnson draft eligible?

Max Johnson has been eligible to enter the NFL Draft since the conclusion of his junior year in college football in 2022. However, he decided to play his senior season with Texas A&M to get a better standing ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft after an injury hindered his season.

Johnson started the 2022 CFB season as the starting quarterback for Texas A&M following his transfer from LSU. He could only play four games before suffering a season-ending injury, which gave backup QB Conner Weigman the starting opportunity.

At the resumption of the 2023 college football season, Johnson had lost his starting role to Weigman. He would only have it back when Weigman sustained an injury that ended his season. He would go on to start the last eight games but the Aggies were not impressive.

With the draft projection not favorable once again, the quarterback decided to return to college football for the fifth season. This time, he is making another transfer as he will be teaming up with North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2024 college football season.

The prospect of replacing Drake Maye

Max Johnson is teaming up with North Carolina and will serve as a replacement for Drake Maye in the 2024 season. Maye is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in next year's NFL draft, although he hasn't announced whether he plans to leave the program yet.

Notably, Johnson only entered the transfer portal on Sunday and it took him just three days to find a new home. However, he definitely has a big shoe to fill with the Tar Heels considering Maye's legacy.

Drake Maye has thrown for 7,929 yards and 62 touchdowns in the last two seasons.