The Tyler Van Dykeless Miami Hurricanes will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday for the Pinstripe Bowl. The game will start at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time at the Yankee Stadium. The Bronx Bombers have been organizing the game at their home ground since 2010.

Miami is 7-5 (3-5 ACC), and while it might look mediocre, it's the first time since 2020 that the Hurricanes elicited national attention. Miami's season was a rollercoaster, highlighted by victories over Texas A&M and Clemson and tainted by defeats to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and NC State.

They face a Rutgers team with a record of 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten) that the bookies consider slight 2.5-point favorites. This seems to speak more to how lowly the ACC is regarded nowadays than anything else.

Let us review the injured list of the Miami Hurricanes ahead of Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl.

Top Miami players injured ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

Emory Williams- QB

The young signal-caller is the latest injury known to the Hurricanes, having been confirmed out with a compound fracture to his left arm on Nov. 13. He suffered the injury in their defeat to Florida State late in the season. On his weekly presser after the game, head coach Mario Cristobal gave the following update:

"He's doing great. He'll be full-go for spring practice. And he's a tough guy. He really is. Tough guy that this means a lot to him. He's got the full support of his teammates."

QB Emory Williams: Out for the season (Arm) DL Nyjalik Kelly: Out for the season (Undisclosed) RB TreVonte' Citizen: Out for the season (Knee) OL Samson Okunlola: Out for the season (Undisclosed lower body)

