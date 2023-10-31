Michael Penix Jr. Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 9 of College Football

One of the top quarterbacks in college football has been Washington Huskies senior Michael Penix Jr. He has been one of the top contenders for the 2023 Heisman Trophy this season as Penix is putting up unbelievable numbers thus far heading into Week 10.

This is his sixth collegiate season and second with Washington, so it seems he has gotten a better grip of the playbook now.

Now that he has become one of the most dominant players in college football this season, it is getting close to placing him as the newest member of the Heisman club. Can he wind up winning the award? Let's take a look and discuss if Penix can add this to his hardware.

Michael Penix Jr. Heisman Trophy Odds 2023 updated

Entering Week 10, Michael Penix Jr. has anywhere from +275 to +325 odds, depending on which sportsbook you are looking at. However, he is the current favorite to win the award.

He has been producing at an incredible level throughout the regular season as he is currently 203-of-295 (68.8 completion percentage) for 2,945 yards with 24 touchdown passes to six interceptions.

His 82.7 QBR is currently sixth in college football and it will be incredible to see if he can get to 4,000 passing yards and/or 40 passing touchdowns this season to solidify his standing.

Who is leading the Heisman race?

After Week 9 of the college football season, the leader in the Heisman Trophy race is Michael Penix Jr. Following him is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

Joel Klatt details why Michael Penix Jr. should win the Heisman Trophy

On a recent edition of The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt discussed who he believes will win the 2023 Heisman Trophy. He gave a detailed response on how Michael Penix Jr. should win based on the numbers and the path to remain undefeated.

"I believe that [the Heisman Trophy winner] is Michael Penix from Washington. And the reason is because of path and stages. Michael Penix still has the ability to go undefeated with Washington. If they do that, remember with how they are built, his numbers are going to be through the roof. He will be impossible to catch from a numbers perspective."

This is high praise from someone who has been involved in the college football world for a while and has influence in the sport.