"Michigan controlled that game against Alabama": Reece Davis claims Jim Harbaugh will have an edge over Washington in CFP national championship game

The Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies will clash in just a few hours at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas. The Michigan Wolverines are the favorites after a 27-20 overtime win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Jim Harbaugh's team ground down Nick Saban's Crimson Tide in a game characterized by its physicality.

ESPN's "College GameDay" before the CFP national championship game focused on those aspects while discussing the potential winner.

Reece Davis talked about how Michigan was the dominating force in the Rose Bowl:

"I wouldn't lay points against Washington, but I think Michigan is gonna win the game. ... Michigan controlled that game against Alabama."

The crew of the show pointed out that if Michigan showed any weakness during the game it was in its special teams department. The Wolverines muffed two punts by Alabama's James Burnip, one during the first quarter and a second one with just seconds left to end regulation.

The second one was especially worrisome, as it could have caused a safety and cost Michigan the game on a simple mistake. The first one cost the Wolverines seven points as Jase McClellan scored a 34-yard rushing touchdown in the subsequent drive.

Michigan vs. Washington: Is Michael Penix Jr. the Huskies' secret weapon?

Despite almost every expert agreeing on Michigan as the favorite for the CFP national championship, Washington does have an ace up its sleeve: Michael Penix Jr. The Heisman Trophy finalist was outstanding during the Sugar Bowl semifinal, recording 430 passing yards with two touchdowns in the 37-31 win.

The signal-caller seems unfazed by the limelight. In his biggest games, he seems to perform all the better. He threw for 302 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in October's 36-33 win over Oregon, and 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 34-31 Pac-12 championship win also over Oregon in December.

However, Texas only ranks as the 34th defense in the nation, and Oregon the 22nd. Both opponents were, like Washington, deeply offense-oriented. Oregon is the second offense in the nation, and Texas is the ninth (Washington's is the 10th).

Michigan's defense is ranked first in the country; its offense is not even in the top 50. Penix has survived several shootouts, can he make a stand in a brawl?