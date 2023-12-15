Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide surprised everyone by hiring a former Michigan assistant coach just ahead of the Rose Bowl. George Helow will join the Tide before they take on the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal. This has not gone down well with the fans in Ann Arbor.

Helow was a linebacker coach with the Wolverines in seasons 2021 and 2022. The 36-year-old was let go by Michigan ahead of the 2023 season in favor of Chris Partridge. And now, the former Michigan assistant coach is back.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Wolverines were unhappy with the news and fired shots at Saban and Alabama. While some fans called it legalized cheating, others said that Coach Saban could do anything to win. Check out some of the fan reactions given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Helow was with the Wolverines till the end of the last season, after which he was let go to make way for Chris Partridge. But even Partridge did not last long. The school fired him last month for allegedly tampering with the sign-stealing scandal evidence. Helow’s previous association with Michigan and the timing of the hire has made the non-Alabama fans suspicious.

George Helow: Back under Nick Saban, where it all started

George Helow is familiar with working under Nick Saban. He has previously worked as a defensive intern with Alabama back in 2012. So, to be back in Tuscaloosa is full circle for him. The 36-year-old has also worked in various positions at the Florida State Seminoles, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Maryland Terrapins.

Helow might be the long-haul answer to Alabama special teams coordinator and outside linebacker coach Coleman Hutzler leaving the program. Hutzler has been named the new defensive coordinator for the Colorado State Rams and will leave Alabama at the end of the season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season