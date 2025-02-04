Michigan football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Sherrone Moore has in the class of 2025

As National Signing Day approaches, Michigan's 2025 class already has been all but finalized. Unlike the days of yore, when all college football freshmen had to sign in February, Michigan's stars were signed in December. Many have even enrolled in Ann Arbor and started attending classes.

But while the era of college football has changed, the quality of recruits added by the Wolverines has not. 247sports.com ranks Michigan's 2025 recruiting class as the eighth-best in the nation and the third-best in the Big Ten, trailing only Ohio State and Oregon. Fourteen of Michigan's signees have already enrolled.

Here's a rundown of the top three freshmen in the UM class.

Top 3 Michigan recruits of 2025 class

After an 8-win season, Michigan and Sherrone Moore are loaded for the 2025 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3, Shamari Earls, CB

Earls is a 6-foot-2 cornerback prospect from Virginia. 247 ranked him as the top player in the state. Earls was an early commitment to Georgia but switched his pledge from the Bulldogs to the Wolverines in November. Earls has signed and enrolled with Michigan.

Earls is not only tall, but he was a high school track star. His combination of size and speed will help out Michigan's secondary in seasons to come. Given the impressive passing games that have come to control the Big Ten, Earls will likely be tested early and often.

#2, Andrew Babalola, OT

Speaking of important components of passing attacks, Babalola is a five-star tackle recruit from Kansas. At 6-6 and 290 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to control the edge and protect Michigan's QB of the future (more on him later). Babalola attracted attention from all the major college football powers, but picked the Wolverines in October.

He's not only signed, but he's also enrolled. Getting into the weight room during the spring semester should help Babalola be more ready to help in 2025. He's a future standout for the Wolverines and will be a likely significant part of the program.

#1, Bryce Underwood, QB

Perhaps the most hyped recruit in Michigan history, Underwood is generally regarded as the top recruit in the entire high school class. An in-state passer, the 6-3 Underwood has all the tools to be the next star Michigan QB. After a season of watching Alex Orji and Davis Warren struggle, the Wolverines went all in on Underwood.

Underwood was an LSU commit, but two weeks before early Signing Day, he switched his commitment to the home-state Wolverines. While Michigan will probably try to have some competition, Underwood has enrolled early and could plausibly be under center in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The show will only begin there, where it ends is anyone's guess.

What do you think of Michigan's incoming standouts? Share your take on the new Wolverines below in the comments section!

