Michigan players in Senior Bowl 2024 ft. Roman Wilson, Mike Sainristil and more

Michigan finally secured the ultimate prize in college after consecutive years of attempts. The Wolverines, led by Jim Harbaugh, were crowned the national champion after defeating Washington in the title game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in January.

A successful season suggests the program will have many of its eligible stars entering the NFL Draft. Notably, a host of them will also participate in the 2024 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as they prepare for the draft event in April.

Let's take a look at the Michigan players who are taking part in the Senior Bowl this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Michigan players in Senior Bowl 2024

#1, Roman Wilson, WR

Roman Wilson had his most amazing year at Michigan last season as he played an important part in the national championship success. The wide receiver arrived in Ann Arbor in 2020 and was part of the rotation until he became a starter in 2023. He recorded 100 receptions for 1,580 yards and 19 touchdowns with the Wolverines.

#2, AJ Barner, TE

AJ Barner started his college football career at Indiana in 2020 and played three seasons with the Hoosiers. The tight end transferred to Michigan ahead of the 2023 season and played a significant role in the program's national title success. He played all 15 games last season, recording 22 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown.

#3, Trevor Keegan, OL

Trevor Keegan teamed up with Michigan as a freshman in 2019 and went on to play five seasons in the program. He took a redshirt in his first year but started getting involved as a sophomore. The offensive guard became a starter in 2021 and went on to achieve big things with the Wolverines in the following two seasons.

#4, Braiden McGregor, DL

Braiden McGregor enrolled at Michigan in 2020 but did not play as a freshman due to the injury he sustained at high school. He played as a backup in 2021 and 2022 before gaining the starting role in 2023, playing a crucial role in the Wolverines' national championship success.

#5, Michael Barrett, LB

Michael Barrett became a Michigan player in 2018 but didn't see any action in his freshman season. He was mostly involved with the special team before becoming a starter in 2020. He grew to become one of the important Wolverines’ players en route to the national title.

#6, Mike Sainristil, CB

Mike Sainristil enrolled at Michigan as a freshman in 2019 as a wide receiver and was immediately integrated into the team's rotation. However, halfway through his college football career, he was converted into a cornerback and went on to become an important player in the role.