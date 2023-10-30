Michigan sign-stealing scandal gets covered in Halloween fun as popular football content creator reveals her "hamburglar" costume 

The sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the Michigan Wolverines football program has provided several mid-season plotlines for college football fans.

This is the second NCAA investigation involving Jim Harbaugh and Michigan after the earlier improper recruitment violations charge leveled against Harbaugh.

NFL correspondent and content creator Annie Agar took advantage of the scandal to flaunt her Halloween costume. She wore a burglar's outfit and captioned it, "the hamburglar."

Desmond Howard weighs in on the Michigan sign-stealing issue

One person uniquely qualified to speak about the current troubles plaguing Michigan is former Wolverines wide receiver Desmond Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy during his time there.

The ESPN analyst weighed in on the issue on the most recent "College GameDay" episode.

“The most disappointing thing as a former player, it’s disappointing to see your program go through this, but the flip side is it takes so much attention away from what’s going on on the field,” Howard said.

“Like these players are having an outstanding season, and we will sit here and talk eight to nine minutes about Connor [Stalions] and what he allegedly did, or was doing, and I think it’s unfair to the players. They’re playing their butts off,” Howard added.

Is Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's job under threat?

A few weeks ago, Harbaugh sounded enthusiastic in a news conference after a win against Minnesota when asked about the possibility of signing a new contract.

"Yeah, I mean like anybody. I've said it. You want to be somewhere where you're wanted. They like what you do and how you do it. And they tell you that. Your bosses tell you that. And then, that gets reflected in a contract. The bottom line... any of us, right? We want to be somewhere they like how you do it and what you do," Harbaugh said.

According to Wall Street Journal reports, the contract offer on the table might not be there anymore, and the Michigan Wolverines might reconsider Harbaugh's position.

On the most recent "College GameDay" episode, Howard addressed the issue of Harbaugh's future amid reports by ESPN that his relationship with athletic director Warde Manuel is not the strongest.

“AD Warde Manual, he’s a guy who’s one of the best in the country. He’ll be able to help get to the bottom of this because he’s a former player. He takes this personally,” Howard said, “He’s going to help not only get to the bottom of this but steer this program where it needs to go.”

It would be ironic for Harbaugh and Michigan if the stroke that broke the camel's back were the NCAA investigations rather than his continued flirtation with NFL teams.