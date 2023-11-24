Mississippi State Transfer Portal: 5 players who could follow Will Rogers' steps

The Mississippi State Transfer Portal is about to open up and players are beginning to put their names in the mix.

We just saw quarterback Will Rogers announce his departure following the firing of first-year coach Zack Arnett. Which players are the most likely to also be placed into the NCAA Transfer Portal?

Mississippi State Transfer Portal Player #1: Jo'Quavious Marks

Senior running back Jo'Quavious Marks has been the second-best offensive player for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Despite dealing with injuries this season, he had a career-best 121 carries.

Marks finished with 573 rushing yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns while also being an elite pass-catcher with 23 receptions for 167 yards (7.3 yards per catch) with two touchdown receptions. Teams are going to want to get Marks on their program if he decides to leave Mississippi State.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal Player #2: Lideatrick Griffin

Senior wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin has been the top wide receiver for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He has posted 50 receptions for 658 yards (13.2 yards per catch) with four touchdown receptions thus far.

He could be a solid pass-catching option for a notable college football program as he has shown to be explosive at just 5'10", 180 pounds. Griffin is a good secondary receiver on a good team and should be able to find a new home without Rogers slinging him the football.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal Player #3: Jett Johnson

The senior linebacker has proven to be a tackling machine and could look to move on for his final season of eligibility. With an average of 110.3 tackles over the last three seasons and a career-high three interceptions and six sacks in 2023, he is going to be a hot commodity for a program looking to win next season.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal Player #4: Seth Davis

Freshman running back Seth Davis made a good impact in his first collegiate season. He had 59 rushes for 356 yards (6.0 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown as well as six catches for 19 yards (3.2 yards per reception).

With the firing of Zack Arnett, the man who recruited him a year ago, this feels like a chance to start over and not wait to see what happens. With a lot of eligibility remaining, he would be valuable to any program.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal Player #5: Zavion Thomas

Zavion Thomas is a talented sophomore wide receiver who would see his numbers go down significantly if he stays after quarterback Will Rogers entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Thomas has played well this season and recorded 40 receptions for 503 yards (12.6 yards per catch) and a receiving touchdown. Expect to see him look to find an established quarterback to play with if he officially enters the NCAA Transfer Portal.