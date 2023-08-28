National Radio Hall of Famer Tony Roberts' demise shocks CFB world, fans pay tribute to the late voice of Notre Dame football

The Notre Dame football community was left in shock after news broke of the demise of former radio announcer Tony Roberts.

Roberts became the de facto voice of Fighting Irish football after calling their games for 25 years between 1980 and 2005.

The tributes from football fans who grew up hearing Robert's legendary voice poured in after the news of his demise broke.

Notre Dame vs. Navy aftermath

Navy were soundly beaten 42-3 in their annual matchup, this time held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The Fighting Irish athletic department spokesman Aaron Horvath explained the reasoning behind playing the game in Ireland.

"Our goal here is to expand the brand and bring Notre Dame to the world. Our competitors in branding are the Yankees, they’re the Lakers, they’re the Cowboys. The Notre Dame monogram is one of the strongest logos in the United States and maybe in the world when you think about it from a sporting perspective."

Wake Forest transfer, quarterback Sam Hartman had a stellar game. He completed 19 of his 23 passes for 251 yards resulting in four touchdowns.

Navy's coach Brian Newberry had nothing but praise for the Fighting Irish.

“The first thing I want to say is that’s a heck of a football team that we played tonight. I can’t say enough good things about coach Freeman and his staff and his players. I thought the quarterback, Sam Hartman, played extremely well."

What can Notre Dame look forward to in 2023?

Last season was coach Marcus Freeman's first season after taking over from LSU's Brian Kelly and he had his highs and lows. The lowest moment was losing to Marshall in week 2 to go 0-2, putting his tenure under pressure.

The best came when the Fighting Irish beat No. 5 ranked Clemson and later on in the season, South Carolina 45-38 in the Gator Bowl to complete a 9-4 season.

The key to success for the Fighting Irish this season is beating the three heavyweights of various conferences when they come up against them. First up will be Ohio State of the Big Ten.

The rest include matchups against Pac-12's USC Trojans and the ACC's Clemson Tigers. All of those teams were ranked in the top 10 of AP's preseason poll with the Fighting Irish at No. 13.

Running back Audric Estime's decision to return was a huge boost to the Fighting Irish and their acquisition of dynamic Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman makes them a dangerous opponent.

The minimum expectation for Notre Dame is an appearance in the college football playoff.