NC State returning players 2025: Top 5 athletes who will return to Dave Doeren's squad ft. CJ Bailey

Coach Dave Doeren's NC State Wolfpack ended in the bottom half of the ACC with only six wins in what was a difficult year for the team. Doeren has a young team that should only improve next season. Here are five players returning to NC State after strong seasons early in their careers.

Ad

Top five players returning to the NC State Wolfpack in the 2025 season

#1 CJ Bailey

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most important returner for the NC State Wolfpack is quarterback CJ Bailey.

Bailey had an outstanding freshman season, completing 196 of 302 passing attempts for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns. His excellent play as a freshman gives him plenty of time to grow and become one of the best QBs in college football. Retaining him was a big victory for Dave Doeren.

Ad

Trending

#2 Hollywood Smothers

The Wolfpack are also retaining their top rusher from 2024, running back Hollywood Smothers, who spent his true freshman season at Oklahoma in 2023 before transferring to NC State for his redshirt freshman year.

In his first full season, he registered 571 yards and six TDs on 89 carries. He should have an even bigger role next season.

#3 Justin Joly

Tight end Justin Joly is not as young as some of the other returners, but the junior had an excellent receiving season. After transferring from UConn before last season, there was some concern that he would not be able to replicate his success with the Wolfpack.

Ad

He crushed those doubts quickly and ended the season with more receiving yards than any other receiver.

#4 Kendrick Raphael

Running back Kendrick Raphael had his second straight strong season for NC State. The sophomore rushed for over 400 yards, ranking third for the Wolfpack. He is projected to form a strong tandem with Hollywood Smothers next season.

#5 Travali Price

Defensive end Travali Price had a slow start to his career. However, in his junior season last year, he had 37 total tackles, including 13 solo efforts and 3.5 sacks.

While Dave Doeren and his squad retained some great young players on the offense, the defense is not as strong. As a result, the coaching staff will look to Price to have another strong season in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NC State Wolfpack Fan? Check out the latest Wolfpack depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.