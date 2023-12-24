"Never post your meat on the internet": $29,000,000 worth Oregon HC Dan Lanning offends steak lovers with his horrible pan-frying method

Dan Lanning, who boasts a net worth of $29 million, caught the attention of the college football world after sharing his cooking skills online. The Oregon coach shared a short video of himself with his well-done steaks in a pan in his kitchen. This comes ahead of Oregon's Fiesta Bowl game against Liberty.

Considering his success in the last two seasons with Oregon, Lanning has become one of the most admired coaches in the realm of college football. However, his cooking skills haven't impressed many fans, despite how neatly roasted the meat appeared.

Many fans believe Dan Lanning had committed multiple "Level 1 infractions'' using the frying pan method for his steaks. While the coach has done well on the sidelines, he hasn't impressed fans that much in the kitchen. Let's take a look at some of the reactions online.

Dan Lanning wants to stay at Oregon

After two seasons at Oregon, Dan Lanning has undoubtedly proven himself as a top coach in college football. This has fueled speculation that the coach will be tempted away from Eugene by other top programs. However, the coach stated that he is content at Oregon.

"Everything I want exists right here," Lanning told reporters. "I'm not going anywhere. There's zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else.”

“I've got unfinished business here. ... We have the resources, the tools, anybody that can't understand why you would want to be at this place, doesn't understand exactly what exists here."

Notably, three out of the last four coaches at Oregon have chosen to depart for other positions, with Mario Cristobal moving to Miami, Willie Taggart joining Florida State and Chip Kelly transitioning to the NFL to team up with the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Lanning emphasized Oregon's commitment to providing the necessary resources for championship contention and expressed satisfaction with the environment as a great home for his family.

"A lot of coaches ... don't say anything, one, because they don't want egg on their face when they decide to do something else; two, because they're concerned about things that I'm not concerned about, like getting a better contract," Lanning said.

"I'm taken care of extremely well here at Oregon. I have the resources I need here to be really, really successful … I'm not motivated by that. I'm motivated by winning."

Dan Lanning has been impactful on the Ducks since his arrival. He has a 21-5 record and is anticipated to lead the squad to further success when they head to the Big Ten in 2024.

