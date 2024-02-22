$1.2 million NIL-valued Jordan Travis drops heartwarming post for brother Devon Travis on his special day - “to my big little brother”

Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis took to social media to celebrate a special occasion with his older brother Devon Travis.

The $1.2 million NIL-valued quarterback made sure to show his love, gratitude and affection for his older brother as he celebrated Devon's birthday with a special post on Instagram.

Jordan shared snaps of himself and Devon, including ones during Travis' games with the Seminoles. The last photo was a throwback one of their childhood, where a young Jordan posed with his brother and one of his friends.

He accompanied the post with a caption that wished Devon on his birthday that read:

"Happy birthday to my big little brother. Appreciate you for showing me the way and how to treat others. Love you man. @devotrav"

Just like his younger brother, Devon Travis also made a name for himself in the sports world.

He was a professional MLB player who made a name for himself in baseball right from a young age. Devon had represented Boynton Beach in the Little League World Series in 2003.

He played college baseball for the Florida State Seminoles before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 13th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft. In 2014, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he spent most of his career.

Devon was de-listed from the Blue Jays roster in 2019, after which he began his coaching career in 2021 with the GCL Braves, the rookie-level affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Jordan Travis' 2024 NFL Draft projection

Last season, up until his injury, Jordan Travis helped the Seminoles remain undefeated in their quest to be crowned the undefeated ACC champions.

However, he suffered a major injury against North Alabama, which led to him being sidelined for the rest of the season and also the conference championship game.

Jordan Travis completed his final year of college eligibility with 2,756 passing yards and 20 TD passes.

He has excellent improvisational abilities to create plays for his team. He also has excellent speed and athleticism, which makes him a running threat for the opposition defense and also makes his valuable on offense.

However, this year's NFL draft is loaded with talented quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr, Drake Maye. Jordan Travis might not be a favorable early-round pick, considering the available quarterbacks. He's projected to be a fifth or sixth-round pick in the draft by experts.

