Following the start of Colorado’s spring practice last week, Deion Sanders took a brief 24-hour trip to Mexico over the weekend. The visit was arranged for Reach The People Media, a travel vlog company owned by Darius Sanders, a staff at the Colorado football program.

Deion Sanders made a revelation about his personal ambition after the crew arrived at their destination. Sitting in a penthouse, the Colorado coach disclosed someone he wished to meet in Mexico City. That's business magnate Carlos Slim Helu, the richest man in Mexico, who is worth $83 billion, as per Forbes.

“I have a dream/hope,” Sanders said (5:50). “I want to meet Carlos Slim. If anybody can help me do that, I want to meet Carlos Slim. Check this out, I know he's out there somewhere. Senior Slim, I want to meet you. It's 10 minutes. It's all I need."

Carlos Slim Helu is a Mexican business magnate and investor who built his vast fortune through extensive holdings in numerous Mexican companies. This was done primarily under his conglomerate, Grupo Carso.

Deion Sanders has always had an interest in Carlos Slim

Deion Sanders’ interest in Carlos Slim is not new. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has always wanted something to do with the billionaire for several years. In February 2014, he had a tweet about media coverage of a couple of sports stars while oddly adding Slim to the list.

“I want 2 cover @JerryRice @ochocinco @terrellowens @usainbolt Now! and @carlosslim. You're thinking where does Carlos Slim fit? Google him,” Sanders wrote.

Carlos Slim has over the years invested in media and real estate in the United States. He has a keen interest in sports media with his company broadcasting sporting events in Mexico, the United States and beyond. This could be one of the reasons Sanders has an interest in him.

Will Deion Sanders and Carlos Slim get to meet?

What the future holds for Deion Sanders' ambition to meet Carlos Slim is unknown. With his star power and fame across the United States, this could be worked out by someone who's close to the Mexican billionaire within the country, provided the interest is mutual.

However, with a net worth of $82 billion, getting to meet someone as rich as Slim is never easy. He was the richest man in the world from 2010 to 2013. However, Sanders has a huge influence in the sports and entertainment world and this could eventually play out.

