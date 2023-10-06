"105,000 people trying to get in the middle of your stuff": Nick Saban reveals tough coaching style and warns Alabama players of loud Texas A&M fans

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the premier college football programs. He has shown the tenacity to get his players ready for games and has been on them from the jump to outperform their competition. Alabama is on the road in Week 6 in a Southeastern Conference battle against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban discussed his tough coaching style:

"At times, I've got to admit, I coach them hard. But most of them got used to it. ... I say, look, when we play, just like this week, when we play at Texas A&M, there's going to be 105,000 people trying to get in the middle of your stuff. If you can't take me getting in the middle of your stuff, we got a problem."

Nick Saban's tough coaching style is one of his biggest traits throughout the Alabama Crimson Tide's dynastic run. With the program not being able to make the College Football Playoff last season and right now being on the outside looking in, it will be interesting to see if his coaching philosophy changes as this season progresses.

Can Nick Saban figure out how to get the Alabama Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff this season?

Nick Saban and the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) have to figure out a way to continue winning and climbing up the AP Poll. They average 32.2 points per game and are converting well on third downs (46.27%).

Their defense has been doing well at forcing mistakes as they have eight takeaways and 17 sacks. That is a huge reason why they are allowing just 14.2 ppg.

With a win in this game, they would get a great advantage in the SEC West division as they will have a game ahead of every other program in the division. A&M is also 4-1, 2-0.

It seems like Nick Saban needs to coach more aggressively as the Crimson Tide are going to need to win the SEC to make the College Football Playoff. Their biggest competition will be the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, and that is going to be the difference as they already have one loss and the selection committee cannot justify having a two-loss team over a conference champion.