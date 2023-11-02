$115,000,000 coach Dabo Swinney claps back at fan who questions his Clemson record: “If you wanna apply for the job, go for it”

The Clemson Tigers are feeling the long-term effects of Dabo Swinney's misguided transfer portal policy. The veteran coach has refused to use the relatively new format for getting players, which has left the South Carolina school at a disadvantage when compared to its rivals. It has become crystal clear this season that the school's football program is not what it used to be.

The Tigers are 4-4, and after starting the year at No. 9 in the college football rankings, it's possible that they won't even be bowl-eligible in 2023. The 24-17 defeat to the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday left Clemson in the No. 10 spot in the ACC rankings. Fans are not happy about it, and they have started to recriminate the coach openly.

According to Clemson beat writer Chapel Fowler, a fan recently confronted Swinney with a question that could be summarized as why does Clemson pay him so much money for a 4-4 record? The coach exploded in rage and replied to the radio caller:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"You're part of the problem. If you wanna apply for the job, go for it. And good luck to you"

Swinney has one of the biggest contracts for college football coaches, earning $115 million over 10 years. That rounds up to $11.5 million yearly, which is a huge increase from his initial yearly wage at Clemson of $816,850. He's in the second year of the 10-year agreement.

Expand Tweet

Clemson's defeat to the NC State Wolfpack

Clemson's defeat was humiliating, considering it outperformed the Wolfpack in every department of the game. The Tigers had 364 total offensive yards to N.C. State's 202 yards. It was clear that the Wolfpack made the most of their ball possession.

N.C. State's MJ Morris threw for 138 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. In comparison, Cade Clubnik threw for 263 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. Therein was the difference between the schools, Clemson was unable to transform ball possession into points, and crucially gave up the ball twice.

The Tigers also outperformed the Wolfpack in terms of running game with 101 yards to their 64.

What's next for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers?

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers (4-4, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have some tough encounters to close the year, starting with Week 10's nonconference clash with the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2). This is a game that seems out of the reach of the Tigers. FanDuel has the Irish as 3.5-point favorites.

After that, they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4, 3-2). Keep in mind that the Yellow Jackets have earned upsets against North Carolina and Miami this year. Finally, they face North Carolina (6-2, 3-2) and Southeastern Conference member South Carolina (2-6) in the two final weeks of the year, both tough clashes.

Could this be Dabo Swinney's last season at Clemson? He's won two national championships ane eight ACC titles at the school.