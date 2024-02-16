$14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin makes bold claim about which team has the best uniform helmet combo in CFB via X

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's team regularly pays tribute to country heroes with its iconic American flag helmet decals. These versatile designs have adorned the Rebels' powder blue, white and navy helmets throughout the years, serving as a powerful symbol of respect.

But recently Kiffin made a bold claim via X, declaring which Rebels’ special helmet has the crown for best uniform helmet combo in college football.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ole Miss's patriotic helmet tradition is the perfect combination to honor the country on game day, and the powder blue colors complement the American flag design.

The Rebels have rocked this versatile decal on various helmets – powder blue, white and navy – but Kiffin, who is valued at $14 million, has his clear preference.

"Is there a better uniform helmet combo in CFB?" the CFB Daily's X account asked.

"No," Lane Kiffin replied.

How fans have reacted to Lane Kiffin’s best uniform helmet combo

“I do like the powder blue!” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“Forgetting these?!” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Yes actually,” one commented.

Expand Tweet

“I politely disagree,” one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“Lane you know!” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“It’s nice but in no way iconic! Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Miami are only a few that come to mind as a cooler look!” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Ole Miss with the rebel looks better to me. Love this helmet,” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Sorry coach, but I’m gonna have to disagree because…,” one commented.

Expand Tweet

The history of patriotic helmet decals for Ole Miss football

Ole Miss football's patriotic helmet decals became a staple in 2017, debuting under interim coach Matt Luke with a win against Louisiana on navy helmets.

Although they lost their only game wearing the decals on white helmets against South Carolina in 2018, the tradition persevered. They donned them again in 2019 for a victory over New Mexico State, still on navy, before switching things up in 2020. That year, they avenged their 2018 loss to South Carolina, wearing the decals on their powder blue helmets – Kiffin's all-time favorite combo.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: $14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin turns into hype man for son Knox Kiffin playing football via latest post on X