178 days after losing to Ohio State in National Championship, Marcus Freeman opens up on pressure of delivering title at Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman was one game away from giving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish a national championship. However, the Ohio State Buckeyes denied them in the history books in the biggest game of the season.

The Fighting Irish are one of the most iconic programs in college football and have 11 national championships to their name. However, the last one of these came in 1988, nearly 40 years ago.

On Thursday's edition of "Unsportsmanlike," Freeman spoke about the pressure to win a national championship for the Fighting Irish, knowing that they recently came very close.

"For us to be as close as we were last year, everybody in our program told us,"we know what it takes, we can compete with the best. " It has helped us with the younger generations. You have to get the best players in the country that fit our football program. Being able to make that national championship run has opened the eyes of a lot of high school kids."

As with the majority of seasons, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came into the 2024 season as a potential contender for at least a spot in the College Football Playoff. With the expanded 12-team format (and Notre Dame's independent status), qualification for the playoffs would be easy.

Despite a surprising defeat to Northern Illinois in week 2, Freeman led the team to a playoff spot. They then went on a stellar run, defeating Indiana, Georgia, and then Penn State to make the championship game.

This run showed fans that it is possible for Notre Dame to be able to make a national championship run, even with a team that is significantly weaker than most of their BIG TEN and SEC rivals.

The success from the 2024 season may give Notre Dame a boost in momentum coming into the 2025 season. However, with a new quarterback and high expectations placed on the program, can Marcus Freeman make it to back-to-back national championship games?

The impact of Notre Dame's recruitment

One bonus to having a strong season in 2024 that Freeman pointed out is that they have seen a boost in high school players committing to the school for future classes.

Seeing Notre Dame make a national championship game has inspired them to sign for the program, as under Freeman, Notre Dame has been competitive. The 2025 class has only 24 enrollments, with a majority of these players being four-star recruits.

The 2026 class (mostly signed this summer after the national championship appearance) currently has 26 players committed, with multiple five-star ranked players like edge rusher Rodney Durham. This number is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

The intake of high-caliber players will only increase the chances of Notre Dame making another run to the national championship game in the future.

