2 options finally open for George Kliavkoff to avoid Pac-12 collapse as grace period allows Oregon State and Washington State to rebuild: Reports

The Pac-12, under the leadership of commissioner George Kliavkoff, has been granted a two-year grace period by the NCAA to rebuild the conference. Last year, the conference was hit hard by several schools leaving due to their media rights deal.

Currently, only Oregon State and Washington State remain in the Pac-12. Although the schools have explored joining other conferences, the NCAA has given them a two-year grace period to either join a new conference or allow Kliavkoff to rebuild the Pac-12.

“Priority one is to join an existing power conference. Option two is to build back a power conference with the Pac-12 banner,” Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said to The Athletic.

“An option might be what we call a reverse merger that might include adding existing Mountain West and the like. But that all needs to be developed over the next several months while keeping an eye on the landscape.”

As of the time of writing, there is no word on what Oregon State or Washington State will do, but Barnes says they will remain a Power 5 school.

“Times like this, we pull together and we fight together and it’s sort of galvanized us,” Barnes said.

“That’s what it’s done. I’m sort of built in a different way. This stuff energizes me. As much as folks say it’s an impossible task, it’s not. … We intend to be a Power 5 program in the future. Whether that’s build back or join an existing conference, that’s our goal. Our sight is laser-focused on that.”

As of right now, Oregon State and Washington have committed to play at least six Mountain West games in 2024. The majority of their other sports, including basketball, will compete in the West Coast Conference for two seasons, although Oregon State baseball will play an independent schedule.

George Kliavkoff on Pac-12 collapse

After several schools left the Pac-12, commissioner George Kliavkoff remained adamant that the conference would continue.

In January, Kliavkoff was asked about the Pac-12's collapse, and he says he hopes the schools were more patient with him.

“Happy for the kids. They don’t deserve all the nonsense going on around them. We were focused on rebuilding football. Took 2.5 years. I wish it would have happened quicker. If some of our schools would have been a little more patient, it would have paid off," said Kliavkoff according to Yahoo's Ross Dellenger.

Whether or not the Pac-12 would have gotten a good media rights deal is uncertain, but perhaps the conference wouldn't have collapsed.