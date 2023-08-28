2 Pac-12 teams desperate for ACC membership amid rumors of potential Big 12 intervention: Reports

Stanford and Cal are still focused on joining the ACC. As eight of 12 Pac-12 schools have left the conference, Stanford and Cal have been trying to join the Atlantic Coast Conference.

However, the schools originally didn't get enough support, as Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and NC State reportedly voted no. Yet, as Stanford and Cal continued to push for membership, the schools said that they would take little to no media rights money in the first several years of being part of the conference.

Now, according to CFB insider The Swaim Show, Stanford and Cal are trying to use the Big 12 interest to hopefully get the ACC to approve their membership.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

"Of course #Stanford and #CalBears are using their media boys on the #Big12 talk to push the #ACC into voting them in...I'm not so sure the ACC is buying it though."

Although Stanford and Cal are trying to get the Big 12 interested by also taking Washington State and Oregon State, reports have emerged that the conference hasn't talked to the four Pac-12 schools.

Instead, the Big 12 appears happy with the schools they added this summer and will be heading into 2024 with no more additions.

Will the ACC add Stanford and Cal?

With the Big 12 reportedly not interested in Stanford and Cal, if the two schools are going to leave the Pac-12, it will mean that the ACC has finally approved their membership.

The top schools in the ACC have continued to be against the expansion, as Stanford and Cal need one of FSU, Clemson, UNC and NC State to flip their vote.

However, with the two Pac-12 schools not taking much money early on, it could entice the ACC schools. According to reports, Stanford and Cal are getting close to being approved by the ACC.

Recently, FSU and Clemson have both spoken publicly about their disappointment with the revenue sharing. They reckon the top schools should get more, as the ACC's revenue is expected to eventually fall around $30 million less than what the Southeastern Conference and Big 10 are getting.

Stanford and Cal still haven't officially gotten approval to join the ACC, but all signs point to it happening very soon.

Poll : Do you expect Stanford and Cal to join the ACC? Yes No 0 votes