2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel once opened up about struggles with dad moving that led him to have a “different persona”

Former football star Johnny Manziel opened up about his troubled career and personal life in a candid interview with host Shannon Sharpe on a Feb. 21 episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Manziel, who spent two years at Texas A&M as its starting quarterback and won the 2012 Heisman Trophy, flamed out of the NFL after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel struggled with substance abuse, mental health issues and legal troubles and admitted some of his mistakes but also pointed fingers at several people and factors that he believes contributed to his downfall.

Manziel talked about his biological father, Paul Manziel, relocating the family from Tyler to Kerrville.

“January of my sixth-grade year, my dad comes in, he’s like, ‘We’re moving,’ ” Manziel said, describing the move as transformative, birthing a "completely new person" within him.

Nervous and starting afresh, he adopted a "different persona," Manziel said.

"Johnny Football" told Sharpe that his father never offered a clear explanation, though he now understands it was due to his father's new job.

During the interview, Manziel also talked about his former head coach, Kevin Sumlin; the HBO show "Entourage," his offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury; his head coach, Mike Pettine; his grandfather; cocaine; Skip Bayless; his quarterbacks coach, Dowell Loggains; his teammate Brian Hoyer and his defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil, per Texas Monthly report.

Manziel now owns a sports bar in College Station, Texas, and has given up on playing football. He said he still feels shame for his actions and hopes to inspire others going through similar challenges.

Johnny Manziel regrets his wild actions from 19 to 27

Former quarterback Johnny Manziel

Reflecting on his past, Manziel admitted that despite casting blame on others, he feels "shame" for his actions between 19 and 27

“At 19 years old, I was only about self,” he goes on to explain that during his Heisman-winning year, his focus was different: “I became a bad teammate, I became a bad role model, I became a bad example for what a Texas A&M University football player should be and an ambassador for my school.

“I still to this day hold a lot of shame for things that I did from 19 to 27 years old.”

On the podcast, Manziel also revealed that he indulged in cocaine, OxyContin and Percocet. He further disclosed a staggering weight loss, dropping from 210 to 170 pounds upon departing Cleveland.

