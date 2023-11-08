2024 NFL Draft Risers & Sliders after CFB Week 10: Adonai Mitchell of Texas leads the tally while Sam Hartman disappoints

Week 10 on the college schedule saw Ohio State, Georgia and Washington hold off fierce competitors to remain in the conversation for the College Football Playoff. We also saw some spectacular performances by receivers who have produced for their teams all season. And finally, we saw a chip off the block, as the son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter did his father proud. Here are the risers and sliders for Week 10.

Risers

#1 Adonai Mitchell/WR/Texas

As a true freshman playing for Georgia, it was obvious Mitchell had the stuff to be a terrific college receiver and a top next-level prospect. Despite missing most of 2022 with injuries, Mitchell played well when he was on the field.

He eventually transferred to Texas, a team crowded with top pass catchers, yet Mitchell has made his impact felt on the Longhorns offense. During the victory over Kansas State, Mitchell finished with eight receptions for 149 yards and one TD.

The junior has been consistently productive, catching three or more passes in every game this season but one. I presently grade Mitchell over game-breaking teammate Xavier Worthy, as he’s much more reliable and multi-dimensional.

#2 Xavier Legette/WR/South Carolina

The Gamecocks had a difficult time against Jacksonville State, needing 10 points in the final quarter to pull out a victory over the first-year FBS program. Yet as he’s been all season long, Legette was the dominant force for South Carolina.

He finished the contest with nine receptions for 217 yards and two TDs, including a 65-yard score. Coming into the JSU game, Legette was averaging 18.4 yards on 41 receptions. He’s a big-play receiver who is expected to time in the 4.3s during predraft testing after measuring six feet tall and more than 220 pounds.

Legette needs to polish his game and must improve his route running, yet the senior, who was barely a blip on the scouting radar before the season, presently grades as a Day 2 prospect.

#3 Tre Harris/WR/Mississippi

The Rebels needed overtime to beat Texas A&M after dominating the early portion of the contest. And Harris, who has been dominant at points this season, helped lead the way.

He finished with 11 receptions for 213 yards (19.4-yard average per catch) and one TD. It’s the fourth time this season Harris has broken the century mark in receiving yards during a game, and he’s averaging 19.8 yards on 38 catches.

The Louisiana Tech transfer plays with great balance and possesses reliable hands. He entered the season with late-round grades, but he will get Day 2 consideration next April if he tests well during predraft workouts.

#4 Jeremiah Trotter Jr./LB/Clemson

The Tigers are struggling through an atypical season, yet stats confirm what the tape shows: their defense is one of the best in the ACC. Trotter leads the Clemson defense, which possesses several outstanding next-level prospects.

The junior led the team with 54 tackles entering the Notre Dame game and expanded that lead after registering 11 more tackles against the Irish. Trotter was also credited with 2.5 TFLs, two sacks and one INT, which he brought back for a touchdown.

Besides great bloodlines and next-level size, Trotter possesses outstanding instincts and a physical nature to his game. He’s a terrific run defender who’ll do well as a traditional middle linebacker on Sundays.

#5 Hollin Pierce/T/Rutgers

Pierce is the third RU player to make the Risers list this season, and he did so despite his team being on the short end of the scoreboard. Truth be told, Ohio State’s 35-16 victory over Rutgers was misleading, as the Buckeyes needed 28 second-half points to seal victory.

Pierce was terrific all game long, shutting out the usually disruptive OSU edge rushers and helping pave the way for Rutgers to pound the Buckeyes for 232 rushing yards.

Pierce is a massive left tackle, measuring 6-foot-8 and 343 pounds, yet he blocks with great knee bend and proper fundamentals. He’ll likely move to right tackle on Sundays, and Pierce will be a terrific selection on Day 3 of the draft.

Sleeper Prospect - Josh Cephus/WT/UT-San Antonio

Entering the season, scouts pegged De'Corian Clark as the top receiver on the UTSA depth chart and stamped him as a fourth-round prospect. Yet Clark, who suffered a knee injury that required surgery last year, has not dressed this season.

Enter Cephus, who was graded as a UDFA over the summer and an afterthought in the scouting community. A tall (6-foot-3), reliable target, Cephus leads the Roadrunners with 62 receptions for 750 yards and seven TDs after nine games. He's caught six or more passes in eight games this season.

The production is nothing out of the ordinary for Cephus, who caught 87 passes for 985 yards last year and had 71 catches for 803 yards as a sophomore. He lacks great speed, but he comes with reliable hands and has a real chance to make an NFL roster as a possession receiver.

Small-school Prospect - Sunny Anderson/OLB/Grambling

Anderson, graded as a late-round prospect entering the season, is incorrectly labeled as an “edge rusher” by many, yet the senior is a versatile, multidimensional defender.

Sure, he can rush the passer and disrupt the action; his 11 TFLs, six quarterback hurries and 4.5 sacks are a testament to this. But the athletic 235-pounder, who times 4.65 seconds in the 40, also has 49 tackles in nine games and is adept at making plays everywhere on the field.

Anderson is effective in space, shows the ability to pursue plays from the backside and gives effort to defending the run. I expect we’ll see Anderson at a postseason All-Star game such as the Shrine or Senior Bowl, then very likely watch him workout at the combine.

If he continues to check the correct boxes, Anderson could surely end up in the middle rounds of the draft.

Sliders

Sam Hartman/QB/Notre Dame

Hartman has been a terrific quarterback for Wake Forest since 2018 before deciding to transfer to Notre Dame this season. Expectations were high for Hartman and many, including yours truly, believed he could lead the Irish into the College Football Playoff and improve his draft stock.

It has not worked out, as Hartman has struggled through a disappointing season. Hartman has thrown 18 TD passes this season, 20 less than his total of 38 a year ago, with only two games left on the schedule.

His five interceptions have been thrown in the last four games. Hartman has not been terrible this season, but the case can be made that his draft stock is significantly lower today than it was a year ago, something few predicted.