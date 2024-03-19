3 major rulings Clemson lawsuit demands against ACC as Tigers potentially plan to leave FBS powerhouse 

The Clemson Tigers have filed a lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference in hopes of leaving the conference.

Clemson filed a lawsuit on Monday as the school is trying to get out of the Grant of Rights the ACC has in place until 2036.

One of Tigers' demands is that the court allows them to exit the conference without paying the exit fee.

Clemson Tigers lawsuit demands

Ross Dellenger reported on X that the Clemson Tigers are hoping for three major rulings with their lawsuit against the ACC.

Clemson wants the Court to rule that: (1) the ACC does not own the broadcasting rights to its games after it *leaves* the league. (2) it is not required to pay the exit fee. (3) it owes no other fiduciary duties to the conference.

The exit fee is nine figures, but Clemson hopes the court will allow them to exit without paying. Further, they also want the court to stop the ACC from controlling their broadcast rights.

“The ACC has publicly asserted that the ACC irrevocably owns the media rights of member institutions to home games played through 2036, even if the institution ceases to be a member of the Conference,” Clemson’s lawsuit reads, via On3. “The ACC has also claimed that member institutions must pay an exorbitant $140 million penalty to leave the Conference, and that members owe the Conference fiduciary duties, specifically with respect to obligations created by their grant of media rights to the Conference.”

If the court rules in favor of Clemson, it would change the college football landscape. It would allow the Tigers to leave the ACC and join another conference like the SEC or Big Ten.

The Tigers lawsuit comes after FSU sued the ACC over the Grant of Rights.

It is uncertain when Clemson and the ACC will go to court. But the Tigers took a major step in leaving the conference on Tuesday.