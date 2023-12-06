Michael Penix Jr. is among the four finalists who will be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony this weekend. The Washington Huskies quarterback will be joined by LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

He finished the regular season with 4,218 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Penix Jr. completed 65.9% of his passes while adding three rushing touchdowns.

Here's a look at three reasons he could win the Heisman Trophy:

3 reasons why Michael Penix Jr. could win 2023 Heisman Trophy

#1: His passing numbers

Michael Penix Jr. had an incredibly strong season throwing the football. His 4,218 passing yards led the nation, marking his second consecutive season leading the nation in that category. Penix Jr. also finished third in passing touchdowns. While he didn't have the same level of production as Jayden Daniels running the football, the Washington Huskies quarterback did plenty throwing the ball.

#2: Team success

The Washington Huskies are 13-0 and ranked second in the nation. Michael Penix Jr. is the only Heisman Trophy finalist who led his team to an undefeated season, won a conference championship or will be participating in the College Football Playoff. The Huskies' 13 wins are their most in program history, while they are undefeated for just the second time, and first time since 1991.

While individual success matters more than team success, each of the three quarterbacks who have been named as finalists finished first, second or third in passing yards and passing touchdowns. In such a tight race, team success could help Penix Jr.

#3: The criteria

The Heisman Trophy Trust states that the award is "annually awarded to the outstanding college football player in the United States whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work."

It is hard to think of a player that fits the criteria listed more than Michael Penix Jr. The Washington Huskies quarterback spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career with the Indiana Hoosiers. He appeared in just 20 games as he suffered a season-ending injury in each of the four seasons. His list of injuries included a torn ACL on two separate occasions and dislocated joints in each of his shoulders.

Penix Jr. has displayed incredible diligence, perseverance and hard work to – not only return to the field – but grow into one of the best players in college football.