$45 million worth Deion Sanders sends powerful message to Colorado clan before NFL showcase

Deion Sanders has been able to turn the Colorado Buffaloes from struggles to potential champions in the two years he has been with the program. He has also created many talented players, all of whom could have successful careers in the NFL.

This coming Friday is the Buffaloes' Pro Day, or "NFL showcase," as Sanders is calling it. Before this, Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million according to Celebritynetworth.com, took a moment to talk to his players about the opportunity that they would have in front of them.

Colorado Footballs' Instagram account posted Sanders' message on Tuesday.

"They (previous Buffaloes players) were sitting in the same seats," Sanders said. "They had the same uniforms on. They had some of the same coaches right. So what seperates them? Opportunity. They had an opportunity... You are going to have at least 32 teams represented here on Friday.

That's the audience you want to put on in front of. Think about it today... What separates you? (from the other players)"

Every player starts their journey in the same way. However, only the best make it into the NFL, and only a fraction of these players can have a successful career in the professional league.

While in college, and when one is not at a school like Alabama, Ohio State or Georgia, it can lead to feelings that only a earth shattering performance can led to the attention of a NFL scout. This is not the case in Colorado.

While some players have put up some amazing numbers in the last few seasons, every player who takes part in the Pro Day on Friday will be looked at by scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

This will be a once in a lifetime opportunity, and a good performance here could be the difference between not being considered for the NFL draft to having a chance of having their name called later this month.

One key NFL figure will not be at the Colorado Pro Day

The Colorado Pro Day will have representatives from all the NFL teams there. However, the seniority and importance of these representatives will vary between teams. One team that will be watching the Pro Day with much interest is the New York Giants, who have the No. 3 pick of the draft.

The Giants will not be sending coach Brian Daboll, which could just be because he preferred viewing private workouts. However, it could also be a glimpse into their plans for the NFL draft.

They need a quarterback and have obtained the services of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the offseason. They can serve as bridge quarterbacks before the team acquires a franchise QB in the future.

This has made them less likely to draft Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders, whose stock is collapsing. The lack of high-ranking officials and the recent comments made by general manager Joe Schoen may lead people to think that the Giants are looking elsewhere for their pick.

